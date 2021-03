Lonesome video from Billy Wise & Mountain Time

Nashville singer and songwriter Billy Wise has never been hesitant to play his bluegrass the way it was done in years gone by. In truth, the way it is still played in the mountains and hollers of America’s Appalachian and Ozark regions still today.

Wise has made a music video from the title track on his current album, Lonesome, one he wrote with his wife, Joan, and Bob Landrigan. The song couldn’t be better named, as it exudes the very element it describes, with Billy providing the vocals in as gloomy and friendless a manner as one might imagine.

We see him delivering the song on a porch swing with images of what left him alone superimposed throughout.

If you like your bluegrass pure and unfiltered, here is you some.

You can learn more about Billy Wise & Mountain Time on Facebook.