Lonesome State of Mind from Blue Highway

New music from
Blue Highway is always good news, and it’s been roughly three years since we’ve had any. So the release of this debut single from an upcoming album is certainly a bright spot in a chilly December.
It’s a hard driving grasser called
, about a guy who has lost his love after doing all he could to keep things together. Lonesome State of Mind
Guitarist Tim Stafford shared a few words about the new track.
“Bobby Starnes and I wanted to write a straight-ahead bluegrass song, and he came up with the title. I was amazed it hadn’t been done yet in bluegrass that I could find. Wayne Taylor is a natural to sing this one, and I’ve always thought he and Shawn have one of the best duets. Also plenty of room in this kind of song for banjo, and I just love Jason’s stuff here. Gary plays a great dobro break and Shawn’s mando solo is stout too. I sure hope folks like it.”
The group is completed by Wayne Taylor on bass, Shawn Lane on mandolin, Jason Burleson on banjo, and Gary Hultman on reso-guitar.
Lonesome State of Mind is available now from popular download and streaming services online.
Tim says that the record is about half finished at this point, with six songs completed. They plan to head back to the studio in January to wrap things up, with an album release on Rounder Records expected later in 2023.
Can’t wait to hear more!
