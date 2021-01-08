Lonesome, new single from Billy Wise & Mountain Time

Skip to content
Billy Wise is a Nashville singer and songwriter with some solid bluegrass connections. He has been performing most of his adult life with his band, Mountain Time, specializing in the mountain bluegrass style epitomized by Ralph Stanley and The Stanley Brothers.
He’s even received the ultimate Stanley seal of approval, when
Ralph II chose a song Billy wrote with his wife, Joan, Beautiful Hills Of Home, to appear on his recent Gospel album, Lord Help Me Find The Way.
For his latest single, Wise has chosen a most appropriately-titled song, one he wrote called
Lonesome. And that’s exactly what this one is. True to the Stanley sound, it is a straightforward bluegrass number telling of lost love from the hills of Tennessee.
Billy has made the track available to radio through
AirPlay Direct, but his new album, for which Lonesome serves as the title cut, is only available directly from him. You can contact him through Facebook for ordering instructions.
