Lonesome Man in a Lonesome Town from Rock Hearts with Danny Paisley

New Hampshire’s Rock Hearts have teamed up with bluegrass legend Danny Paisley for a single released as their new album, Unfinished Bridges, drops on 615 Hideaway Records.

The single is one written by mandolinist Billy Thibodeau with fellow Mainer Stan Keach called Lonesome Man in a Lonesome Town. It’s a hard-chargin’ grasser about a man fresh out of prison with no family or friends. Now that’s mighty lonesome!

Billy says that it was a natural fit for their buddy, Danny Paisley.

“We felt that this song was perfect for Danny Paisley, and we were thrilled that Danny agreed to sing on it with us. We’re all huge fans of Danny, and thought of no one else but him to join us on this project. Danny’s undeniable and soulful lead vocals, which he trades off with Alex MacLeod, are quintessential Danny Paisley.

Danny is a gem in the world of bluegrass and Rock Hearts is proud to call him a friend.”

The rest of Rock Hearts is involved as well: McLeod on guitar, Joe Deetz on banjo, Austin Scelzo on fiddle, and Joe Brodsky on bass.

It’s a burner, and Alex and Danny wear it out.

Have a listen.

Unfinished Bridges is available now from the popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the band.