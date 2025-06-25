Lonesome Express wins Rudy Fest band competition

Rudy Fest, the Kentucky mega festival running from June 21-28 on Poppy Mountain in Morehead, held their first annual band competition over this past weekend, which they have dubbed Bull of the Bluegrass.

Six bands were invited to the contest, and they duked it out on stage June 21. When the judges scores were tallied up, it was Lonesome Express Bluegrass from Irvine, KY who came out on top.

The band has been playing together this past three years, with Brad Kirby on guitar, Maddie Murray on fiddle, Max Hernandez on mandolin, Blake Skinner on banjo, and Will Mullins on bass. They are a young bunch, with the eldest member only 26 years of age, and the youngest just out of high school at 18.

Readers may recognize the name, Maddie Murray, who won the inaugural Steve Gulley Memorial Scholarship in 2023. This award, founded and managed by the band, Crandall Creek, and their Bluegrass Music Endeavors Foundation, is given to a college student who best represents the future of bluegrass music.

But the whole band is full of first-rate pickers and singers, which you can see in these two videos from the Bull of the Bluegrass, taken by Styx Hicks.

First up is Maddie singing Working on a Building.

Plus this Leroy Drumm and Pete Goble classic recorded by IIIrd Tyme Out in 1994.

Well done Lonesome Express!

Part of their prize for winning the competition is to play a main stage set on Thursday, June 26, at Rudy Fest, so all you Kentucky grassers up on Poppy Mountain keep an eye peeled for this talented young group.

Speaking jointly, the band shared these thoughts about taking first place at Bull of the Bluegrass.

“Winning this competition means so much to each of us. We have all essentially cut our teeth in bluegrass by coming to this festival. At some point, I am sure we have jammed on every corner of Poppy Mountain, and this weekend getting to perform at the festival will make it all come full circle. We are very grateful for the opportunity and we are looking forward to Thursday!”

Also competing this year were Foxtowne, Mark Whitt & True Bluegrass, The Willis Twins, Mash Grass, and Harley Kelley & Sled Rail.

Congratulations all!