Lonesome Ace Stringband covers Hank Sr with The Log Train

From Toronto, the Lonesome Ace Stringband remembers Hank Williams, perhaps the world’s greatest country artist, and indeed its likely creator, in their latest single.

The Aces, consisting of John Showman on fiddle and Chris Coole on banjo, have been opening up the concept of old time music for several years now. Playing typically as a trio with a number of different bass players, they record and perform a forceful, high energy style of modern traditional music, if that’s an oxymoron.

This latest is The Log Train, said to be the last song Hank ever recorded before his premature passing in 1953 at only 30 years of age, and the final number he performed live. Written about his dad, who Hank barely knew, and their life when he was just a boy.

It’s presented in this music video, which we are delighted to premier today. Showman starts it off singing with Pizzicato fiddle accompaniment, before being joined by Coole on banjo and vocal, and James Mceleney on bass.

The Log Train reveals the deep and inherent sadness of Hank Williams’ existence, which, despite his fame and success, led him to submerge his pain in the alcohol addiction that eventually took his life. The Aces do a fine job of capturing it for a new generation.

Have a look/listen…

An audio download of The Log Train from the Lonesome Ace Stringband is offered for a “name your price” payment on the band web site.