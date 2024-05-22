Lonely Pine from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – photo © Michael Weintrob

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings has released a new single for The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, a song written by guitarist Josh Rinkel called Lonely Pine.

Readers who attended the 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards show, or watched it online, should remember this song as it was debuted that night in Raleigh. Now it is finally available for purchase and streaming.

The songs fits a common PRB theme, the importance of the connection between the people who work the land, and the land itself.

Or as bandleader and mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski puts it…

“Lonely Pine is a farmer’s plea to the ground he has worked for many a year, and to a particular conifer on his property that speaks to him. If you listen close enough, nature can guide you.”

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are completed by Jereme Brown on banjo, Jasper Lorentzen on bass, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle. This year marks the band’s 10th anniversary since forming as the house band at the Ole Smoky Distillery in east Tennessee in 2014.

Lonely Pine is a fast moving, hard driving bluegrass number of the sort at which the group excels, sung with three part harmony throughout.

Have a listen…

The single for Lonely Pine is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can reach out to Smithsonian Folkways by email to obtain an airplay copy.