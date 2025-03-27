Lonely As It Gets from Wilson Banjo Co

Talk about lonely… How lonely? Lonely As It Gets.

That’s the message in the latest Pinecastle Records single from Wilson Banjo Co, which serves as the title track of their current EP. According to songwriters Rick Lang and Jon Goldfine, it gets plenty lonely when the one you love is gone. The main character in the song can’t even bring himself to leave the house, even to pick up the mail!

Andrew Crawford’s lead vocals brings all the lonesome you need for one like this, perfectly supported vocally by Brandi Colt, with Steve Wilson on banjo, Adam Bachman on reso-guitar, and Jaime Carter on bass. Crawford is on guitar, and Darren Nicholson sits in on mandolin.

Did we mention it’s lonely? See for yourself.

Lonely As It Gets, both the single and the EP, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, or for download directly from the artists. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.