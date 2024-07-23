Loar mandolin birthday party at the Station Inn

Scott Napier, Wyatt Ellis, David Harvey, Daniel Ullom, and C.J. Lewandowski

at the Loar birthday party (7/9/24) – photo © Laci Mack

On July 9 at the world famous Station Inn in downtown Nashville, C.J. Lewandowski, David Harvey, and Wyatt Ellis co-hosted a Lloyd Loar birthday party/mega-concert to celebrate what Lewandowski stated as “the most significant date in the history of the Gibson F-5 mandolin.” On that date, C.J.’s mandolin which he affectionately calls “Zeus” turned 101 years old. He encouraged fellow pickers to bring their 1923 Gibson F-5s that he coined as “the Holy Grails of the mandolin world” and join in on the celebration. According to Lewandowski, he and Zeus “have been partners in musical crime since 12/7/2021.”

Lewandowski, mandolinist with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, reflected, “We had an incredible line-up of guests and an All-Star house band. It was the second year for the event. My mandolin came from the exact same batch as Bill Monroe’s F-5 mandolin. Bill’s is number 73987 and mine is 73989, both dated July 9, 1923 and signed by Lloyd Loar. After the actual centennial show in 2023, I was contacted by Josh Ulbricht (of the Station Inn) about a 2024 show that featured many Loar signed instruments. I agreed to it and called all friends, firstly for a band. Secondly, I called the friends that had Loar signed mandolins. There were nine (on stage) this year at the show. Loar signed instruments were present from early 1923 to late 1924, whether they were owned by the players who brought them or not, two of which were actual 7/9/1923 mandolins. Lauren Price Napier and I had the two July 9s present. Lauren’s is 73727 and mine is 73989.”

Lauren noted, “It was such fun to be a player at the July 9th Loar celebration show again on one of my favorite stages, the world famous Station Inn. I am honored that for almost two years now, I’ve been able to play a July 9, 1923 Lloyd Loar signed Gibson mandolin belonging to my dear friend, Larry Cadle. It’s a special experience to handle and make music on a such a revered sort of instrument, and it was a joy to be among friends at the Station Inn who share the same enthusiasm for them in the mandolin community. I extended my great thanks to C.J. Lewandowski for the invitation and time to perform a few songs, joined by David Harvey and Wyatt Ellis and so many of my favorite players, it was a night for the books!”

The mandolin players present were Tristan Scroggins, Daniel Ullom, Scott Napier, Darren Nicholson, Lauren Price Napier, David Harvey, Wyatt Ellis, Vince Gill, and Lewandowski.

Scott Napier shared, “Last year, we celebrated the centennial anniversary with a successful show on July 9 at the Station Inn. It was a monumental day in the mandolin world when so many great mandolins were signed at the Gibson factory. I was excited to see a return and to enjoy a great night of music for the 101st anniversary. The usual suspects were there, along with some special guests who love the mandolin. I was personally thrilled to play a couple duets with David Grier, something I’ve always wanted to do. That’s what’s special about the bluegrass community, and collaborative events like this. Thanks to C.J. Lewandowski for giving me the time slot.”

Zeus’ owner was extremely grateful to one participant. “I appreciate Vince Gill more than I could ever explain. As a kid, my parents bought me the new Sony Discman and the biggest thrill was going to the store and picking out my very first CD. I chose Vince’s Souvenirs album, which I still have today. He is an amazing talent and an even more incredible person. He inspires me in so many ways. It’s unbelievable to call a hero like him a friend, but it’s happened and I am so thankful for it. He joined us at the Station Inn to celebrate my mandolin’s 101st birthday. Vince owns the very first Loar mandolin I ever saw as a kid. It was amazing to see and hear it, as well. I’m grateful for old mandolins and friends.”

Gill responded, “The only thing better than hearing all those amazing mandolins was all those amazing musicians playing those mandolins.”

Vince acquired his 1923 Loar a long time ago from his friend, Frank Ray of Cedar Hill Bluegrass Band. “He was nice enough to pass one on to me. Loars were a divine invention in that moment of time a hundred years ago, having made something everybody wants and everybody wants to play. Pretty remarkable!”

The youngest participant, mandolin prodigy Wyatt Ellis, was excited to be a major part of the event and appreciative for the incredible assemblage of powerhouse musicians on stage. “I was honored when C.J. Lewandowski asked David Harvey and me to co-host this special mandolin-centered event. Playing a Lloyd Loar trio of instruments with David Harvey and C.J., right after Vince Gill sang harmony with me on In the Pines with Deanie Richardson and Kimber Ludiker on twin fiddles, Gena Britt on banjo, Avery Welter on guitar, and Bobby Osborne II on bass made for an unforgettable Tuesday night!”

C.J. concluded, “It was a fun celebration of vintage Gibson mandolins. I appreciate the stellar band at the helm (Deanie, Bobby, Kimber, Gena, and Avery) for standing on stage with Wyatt, David, and the rest of the mandolin players. Thanks to the Station Inn for wanting to have special events like this throughout the year. I look forward to Zeus’ 102nd Birthday party! Can you guess the date?”

Following the show, C.J. displayed a tattoo of Bobby Osborne’s signature that he has inked on his right arm. “I know he’d say I’m crazy, but it seemed like the most appropriate way to honor my friend, Bobby Osborne. He would have had a blast at the Station Inn mandolin party!”

The event was sponsored by Tone Slabs.

