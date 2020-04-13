Lizzy Long recovering after serious auto accident

Lizzy Long, one half of the popular bluegrass act Little Roy & Lizzy, was in a frightful automobile accident on Friday afternoon.

Long was alone in her truck when she lost control, went off the road and flipped several times. Fortunately she was wearing her seat belt, but the truck came to rest upside down, with her hanging from the seat. After unhooking herself, and landing on her back on the truck roof, Lizzy managed to pull herself part of the way out of the truck by the time first responders arrived.

In a testament to how solidly trucks are made these days, she was not seriously injured. A severe concussion, a large hematoma, and a few broken ribs were the extent of the injuries. This is especially good news, as Lizzy had gone through major back surgery last year to repair a genetic defect that she shares with her sister, Rebekah, also a bluegrass performer. Lizzy says that, “them Doctors that performed that surgery built me like a tank. Nothing moved.”

She shared a few details of the accident, which happened in a flash.

“I had left my aunt and uncle’s delivering fish. I got behind a little red truck that swung out to take a right. I went to pass him… and when I did, his blinker to turn left come on right at the last minute. I missed him veering right, and fishtailed. And was fine… and woulda stayed fine but hit a culvert and flipped three times. I was going 60-65. Not obnoxiously fast but over the speed limit.”