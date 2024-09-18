Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing

Posted on by Roger Black

The Last Minute Boys at the 2024 Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing – photo © Roger Black

The White Oak Community Church, just across the Russell and Adair County line in south central Kentucky, served as a beautiful backdrop for the 19th annual Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing. The beautiful old white church was built in the late 1800s and has played host to this great bluegrass gospel festival for the past twenty years.

This year’s event found many local bands and other talented musicians taking the stage for lots of soul stirring bluegrass gospel music. The Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel band from Russell Springs, KY is the host band for this annual event.

The food and music was provided free of charge to all who came. I will have to say one thing, these Kentucky ladies sure know how to cook!

Hope to see you there next year.

2024 Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing - photo © Roger Black
2024 Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing - photo © Roger Black
White Oak Community Church, site of the 2024 Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing - photo © Roger Black
Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

