The Last Minute Boys at the 2024 Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing – photo © Roger Black

The White Oak Community Church, just across the Russell and Adair County line in south central Kentucky, served as a beautiful backdrop for the 19th annual Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel Singing. The beautiful old white church was built in the late 1800s and has played host to this great bluegrass gospel festival for the past twenty years.

This year’s event found many local bands and other talented musicians taking the stage for lots of soul stirring bluegrass gospel music. The Living Waters Bluegrass Gospel band from Russell Springs, KY is the host band for this annual event.

The food and music was provided free of charge to all who came. I will have to say one thing, these Kentucky ladies sure know how to cook!

Hope to see you there next year.