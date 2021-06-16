Living Left To Do video from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Skip to content
Billy Blue Records has released a new music video for Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers for one of the songs on their current Gospel album, . Somewhere Beyond The Blue
This one is a performance video for
Living Left To Do, written by Conrad Fisher, and sung by Ramblers guitarist, Adam McIntosh. It’s a life-positive, medium tempo grasser about a man who is confident of his salvation, but not quite ready to leave this earth quite yet. Adam is supported on the choruses by the signature Radio Ramblers trio, with banjo picker and band leader, Joe Mullins, on tenor, and newest member, mandolinist Jeff Parker on baritone.
The video finds them in a nighttime outdoor setting while the camera swirls and pans around the band.
The Radio Ramblers are completed by Jason Barie on fiddle and Randy Barnes on bass.
Living Left To Do, and the full Somewhere Beyond The Blue album, are available now wherever you stream or download music online. The CD can be ordered from the band web site.
