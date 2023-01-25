Living in the South from Starlett & Big John

Rebel Records has released another single from their upcoming album with Starlett & Big John, their first with the label. It’s the title track from the project, Living in the South, set for release February 24.

An easygoing ballad, Living in the South paints a picture of the simple life many people still lead in rural areas and small towns. Big John Talley shared that the inspiration for the song was a discussion between he and Starlett as they were writing material for this next recording.

“We were at my studio in Southhampton, Virginia, and I told Starlett about my love for my hometown and wanting to write a song that showed the beauty of how I was raised. Summers spent swimming in the Nottoway River with my friends, growing up on a cotton farm, and the historic figures from the area as well my parents were all big influences on the song and my history.”

Starlett Boswell said that they included reflections from her raising as well.

“The last verse is heartfelt for us and I’m sure a lot of folks who listen to the song can relate. Things on Sunday come to a stand still and it’s time for the Lord and Family. As far back as I can remember, we always went to my daddy’s parents on Sunday and gathered under the pecan tree. As time has moved on, now we go back to my parents’ home and the tradition continues.”

The stark arrangement perfectly supports the earnest lyrics, with guitar and mandolin rhythm on the verses, and full band on the choruses. Big John is on guitar, and Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, with fiddle and reso-guitar from producer Ron Stewart.

Have a listen…

The single for Living in the South is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and pre-orders/pre-saves for the full album are enabled now as well.