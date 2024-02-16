Livin’ drops for Armchair Boogie

Wisconsin’s Armchair Boogie brings another taste of their independent newgrass sound to the fore with today’s release of a new single, Livin‘. It’s a track from their upcoming album, Hard Times & Deadlines, due next month.

The song comes from banjo man Augie Dougherty, in what is becoming his trademark “fast talking” style, which he says was inspired by a quote from The Hobbit.

“‘What’s the good in livin’ if the livin’ really isn’t that good?’ This is my checklist song for a good life. Partying with friends, planting trees, loving, fat tomatoes, banjo rolls. I feel like this tune really captures the current state of the band’s funkgrass abilities.”

You can see that The Boogie Boys still retain a touch of their founding as a college band. Ben Majeska is on guitar, Eli Frieders on bass, and Denzel Connor on drums, an unorthodox combo for the bluegrass world. But it works for them and their growing fanbase of Armchair Boogie enthusiasts.

Have a listen…

Livin’ is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves for the Hard Times & Deadlines project, releasing March 15, are also enabled.