Live music at DelFest Lite at B Chord Brewery

The weekend of DelFest Lite in Round Hill, Virginia was for the most part grey with rains on and off, but the talk around the festival was all about how happy the folks were to be having fun at a music festival again. Both the folks playing the festival and those who came out to watch had loads of smiles going around. People were meeting each other, as well as catching up with old friends they had not seen in a long time. I saw a few people ask, “Is it ok if we hug?,” and the answer often was “yes!” I do not know the percentage of people who had been vaccinated, but everyone that I talked to had been fully vaccinated, and was very happy to have their world opening back up, with music and festival fun beginning again!

The B Chord Brewery was a great location in a beautiful area of the country. All the folks I saw were very friendly and welcoming. They make their own beers right there on site, and have a great lineup of upcoming acts booked for this summer. You can see big acts and festivals here, and also smaller events like jam sessions. It’s a true music loving venue. I look forward to seeing a lot more music at B Chord Brewery in my near future.

Here is Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen – with Danny Knicely subbing in for Chris Luquette – doing Bugle Call Rag.

And Katy Hill by the Del McCoury Band.

  • Del McCoury Band at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Price Sisters at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Serene Green at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Fun in the rain at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Seldom Scene at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Del McCoury Band at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Truck bed camper at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • All decked out at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Price Sisters with Ronnie McCoury and Jason Carter at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Furnace Mountain at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Price Sisters at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Jason Carter with The Price Sisters at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Danny Knicely with Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Jason Carter with The Price Sisters at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • MC Delvis at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • The Price Sisters with Ronnie McCoury and Jason Carter at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Level Best at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • MC Delvis at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Jillian Lea at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Leanna Price at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • The Price Sisters at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • The Gibson Brothers with Del McCoury at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Level Best at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Hanging near the fire pit at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Ronnie McCoury and Lauren Price Napier at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Serene Green at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Jillian Lea with Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Serene Green at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Filming at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Ronnie Simpkins with Seldom Scene at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Delvis at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • B Chord Brewing staff at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Plush Jerry on stage at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Lauren Price Napier and Ronnie McCoury at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Seldom Scene at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Ron McCoury and Eric Gibson at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Braving the rain at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Dudley Connell with Seldom Scene at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • The Price Sisters enjoy the show with a young fan at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Seeking warmth at the fire pit at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Video mixing at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • The Gibson Brothers with Del McCoury at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt
  • Lou Reid with Seldom Scene at DelFest Lite (Memorial Day weekend 2021) - photo © Tar Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

