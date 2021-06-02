Live music at DelFest Lite at B Chord Brewery

The weekend of DelFest Lite in Round Hill, Virginia was for the most part grey with rains on and off, but the talk around the festival was all about how happy the folks were to be having fun at a music festival again. Both the folks playing the festival and those who came out to watch had loads of smiles going around. People were meeting each other, as well as catching up with old friends they had not seen in a long time. I saw a few people ask, “Is it ok if we hug?,” and the answer often was “yes!” I do not know the percentage of people who had been vaccinated, but everyone that I talked to had been fully vaccinated, and was very happy to have their world opening back up, with music and festival fun beginning again!

The B Chord Brewery was a great location in a beautiful area of the country. All the folks I saw were very friendly and welcoming. They make their own beers right there on site, and have a great lineup of upcoming acts booked for this summer. You can see big acts and festivals here, and also smaller events like jam sessions. It’s a true music loving venue. I look forward to seeing a lot more music at B Chord Brewery in my near future.

Here are some photos and a couple little video clips to provide a little taste.

Here is Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen – with Danny Knicely subbing in for Chris Luquette – doing Bugle Call Rag.

And Katy Hill by the Del McCoury Band.