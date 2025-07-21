Little Songs – Rrinaco

Fiddler and singer Corrina Rose Logston Stephens — who goes here by the decidedly abbreviated name Rrinaco — has previously been known as one the principals in the bluegrass band High Fidelity. While making her solo bow for Rebel Records, she shows she’s equally adept at creating music on her own. In fact Corrina created Rrinaco as a vehicle for music she writes that would not really be suitable for the band, as it deviates from their traditional bluegrass stance.

Providing a baker’s dozen in terms of the tunes — all but two of which are originals — she takes advantage of an able backing band consisting of Jeremy Stephens (acoustic and electric guitars and harmony vocals), Casey Campbell (mandolin), P.J. George (upright bass and piano), Kevin Buchanan (percussion), and Doug Jernigan (pedal steel) that allows for a decidedly distinctive debut. Though ostensively labeled as Little Songs, this is, in fact, a captivating collection, both wistful and reverential in equal measure.

To that point, most of the album shares some rather soothing sentiments, be it the calming caress of Uncomfortable (The Turn Signal) and I Have Changed, the somewhat subdued sound that wafts through Mouse Inside (Tinnitus) or the reassuring tone taken by the tellingly-titled Introvert Me. So too, certain songs — Two Or More and Abide With Me in particular — seem to derive from some singular spiritual realms. That’s not to say Rrinaco is prone to focus only on her meditative moods; the fanciful Enough Of This Way, the snappy rhythm that drives Elephant In the Room, a jaunty Get Along Somehow, and the loping Asbestos, find her not only picking up the pace, but obviously enjoying each of these interludes to a full extent.

Ultimately, Rrinaco comes across as an artist given to an easy strut and sway, one capable of delivering meaningful music while still maintaining an affable attitude and amiable appeal. The track that ends the album, tellingly titled Not That Bad, more or less sums up her stance, suggesting it’s best to look towards the horizon and see the possibility of brighter days ahead rather than dwell in disappointment and despair. It’s all about overt optimism, even in times that are seemingly defined by trouble or trauma. In that regard, these Little Songs are clearly accompanied by much larger meaning.