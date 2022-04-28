Little Secret from The Alex Leach Band

Alex Leach has been an interesting character for as long a he has been involved in bluegrass music, which started when he was a teen radio host for east Tennessee’s WDVX. For someone so young, he had a savant’s knowledge and understanding of bluegrass and traditional music, long before we all learned what a terrific singer and songwriter he was.

Performing alongside Ralph Stanley II on banjo for several years, it became clear that his skills were profound, and when he released his original number, Mountain Heartache, we mentioned that it might be the perfect traditional bluegrass song, among the finest ever written. But when he struck out on his own with The Alex Leach Band, he chose Americana hero Jim Lauderdale to produce, with a look that called back more to San Francisco in 1967 than the hills of Appalachia.

Not quite a cipher, but someone that bears watching on all fronts.

This week, Mountain Home Music is releasing a single from the band’s next recording, one Alex wrote called Little Secret.

He offers a hint of what this one is about.

“With a brand new album of original music coming this summer, I couldn’t be more excited to share it with everyone, and Little Secret is one of the high energy songs that will be included. It talks about a corrupt boss man who’s always taking advantage of everyone, and one of his workers is about to get back at him for all of his wrongdoings. Although the lyrics are pretty serious, this song has become one of our favorites to have fun with on stage. I hope you enjoy this one, and remember, it’s just a little taste of what’s to come on our new album this summer!”

Leach and the band get some strong support from Derek Vaden on banjo, one of the most exciting young pickers of the five these days, and from label mate Carley Arrowood who adds some tasty fiddle. Roscoe Morgan also joined them in the studio on mandolin, while Alex plays guitar and sings with JT Coleman on bass. Harmony vocals come from Coleman and Miranda Leach.

Check it out…

Little Secret is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.