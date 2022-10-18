Little Roy & Lizzy’s Fundraiser and Fish Fry

On the grounds of America’s First Family of Bluegrass Gospel Music, The Lewis Family’s, home place in Lincolnton, GA, Little Roy & Lizzy held a concert and all-you-can-eat fish fry this past Friday. The ticketed event was to generate funds for their upcoming 2023 Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival. The evening began with a meal that featured a variety of fish (pike, bream, crappie, and catfish) caught by Lizzy, plus pork barbeque and all the fixings. Guests were also treated to a variety of homemade desserts, including peach cobbler made by Little Roy’s wife, Bonnie.

Little Roy & Lizzy took the stage first with their band mates Josh Gooding on mandolin, Will Eller on guitar, and Holger Olesen on bass.

“I pulled corn over here, picked cotton over there, and right there was a strawberry patch that I hated,” Little Roy pointed as he referenced his surroundings. “I hated that thing. When I see a sign that says, ‘Strawberries, You Pick,’ I say, ‘no, you pick and I’ll pay!'”

During their high-energy performance, Lizzy shared that their latest album, Welcome to the Show, made it into the first round of the Grammy nominations for Best Bluegrass Album. As they got ready to sing a quartet number from that recording, Lizzy joked.

“This is supposed to be a quartet, but with Paps it looks more like three quarts and a pint.”

Their set was followed by Seth Mulder and Midnight Run who also presented a hard-driving, entertaining performance. During the band’s second set, they were joined on stage by Little Roy dressed in one of his many hilarious costumes.

Sound for the event was handled by Jackson Bethune.

An enjoyable evening was had by all.

Little Roy & Lizzy’s Music Festival is slated for May 4-6 at the Lewis Family Home Place in Lincolnton, GA. For more info, visit the festival web site online.