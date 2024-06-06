Little Roy & Lizzy welcome Mikayla Burrows

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show have a new band member, Mikayla Burrows from Virginia, on guitar. Until recently she had been the bass player with Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers.

Lizzy Long shared, “We want to welcome Mikayla Burrows to The Little Roy and Lizzy Show! Looking forward to seeing everyone this summer!”

Of her new gig, Burrows says…

“I’m tickled to death to be working for Little Roy and Lizzy. It’s always kind of been a dream job for me to work for them, as I’ve always looked up to Roy so much. It’s an honor to stand beside him on stage. He’s my musical hero! I’m excited to see what the future holds.

Roy has always took time for me and taught me things about playing music like nobody else has. Even when he is incredibly busy, he stops for his fans. You’ll never find a greater person than Little Roy! That’s why he’s my hero.”

Burrows replaces brothers, Josh and John Gooding, who left to pursue other musical ventures.

For the time being, you can still catch her filling in with her former employer, Larry Efaw, where her husband, Adam, plays fiddle.