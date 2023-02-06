Little Roy & Lizzy Show welcomes new members

Little Roy and Lizzy are saying goodbye to one band mate, and hello to two more. Guitarist, Will Eller, is stepping down. John Gooding, brother to the Little Roy & Lizzy Show’s mandolinst, Josh Gooding, will be their new guitarist. Well-known and well-loved fiddler, Hunter Berry, is also officially joining their ensemble.

Will Eller posted on Facebook…

“Many of you know that since May of last year, I have been playing guitar with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show. As all good things must come to an end, so has my time on the road. I will no longer be performing with the Little Roy and Lizzy Show. It’s been a huge learning experience for me, and I’ve had the biggest of times. Thanks to all the fans and friends that I’ve met over the past nine months. I’m awfully grateful to have been able to play across the country and see people and places I never would have dreamed of. It’s been a good ride.”

Hunter Berry shared, “I’m looking forward to playing fast driving music this summer with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show. Lizzy is a powerhouse musician and vocalist, and Little Roy is the fastest traditional banjo player on the circuit. The energy from this entertaining group is infectious and inspiring.”

As he enters the group, John Gooding said that he is also rarin’ to go. “I’m excited to be playing music with people I’ve looked up to for a long time, and it’s an added bonus to be playing music with my brother again. I cannot wait to get on the road with Roy and Lizzy!”

Speaking for Little Roy and herself, Lizzy said that they feel very good about this outfit.

“We are really looking forward to John and Hunter joining us. Hunter has been a lifelong friend of mine, and coming to help us as long as he can is a dream. John is also a blessing. Having family harmony and another Gooding in the band is gonna be a ride!

Will was a great asset and help to us, but like all things in life, change is inevitable. Will is a great friend and worker and we wish him the best.”

You can keep up with all the comings and goings of the Little Roy & Lizzy Show online.