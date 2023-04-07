Little Lamb Little Lamb video from Tim O’Brien

Here’s another special song, just in time for Easter.

This one’s from Tim O’Brien, recorded with his touring band, called Little Lamb Little Lamb. Tim uses the metaphor of a new born lamb to discuss the contrasts between the frolics of youth and the trials of adulthood.

With O’Brien on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from Jan Fabricius on mandolin, Cory Walker on banjo, Shad Cobb on fiddle, and Mike Bub on bass.

Tim tells us that this one came to him in a flash, with its insights into the aging process.

“As George Jones sang, ‘the seasons come, the seasons go.’ Spring has always suggested new beginnings, but having just marked my 69th birthday, it has a different impact on me. I’m still plowing new ground as a musician, planting seeds and all, but maybe my steps are a little slower, and I’m aiming for a better yield from a smaller garden.

This song fell out quickly one morning about a year ago. It’s a very simple, repeating melody and chord progression, and the lyric sneaks up on the profundity of the circle of life in an easy going way. Sometimes I’m wary when a song comes this easily. I ask myself if it’s any good. But I kept wanting to sing it and I’ve learned to trust that, like I trust that the sun will rise, spring will come, and there are always new possibilities.

This track features my regular touring band. Jan and I state the basic melody with our guitar and mandolin parts, while Cory and Shad’s parts are like new shoots reaching for sunlight. Bub’s bass is what I call ‘nothin’ but right.'”

The clever video mixes live performance of the band with Irish lambs at play. Have a look/listen…

Little Lamb Little Lamb is the first peak at Tim’s next album, Cup of Sugar, which releases on June 16 on Howdy Skies Records. Pre-orders are enabled online.

The single is available from popular download and streaming services, while radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Tim and the band will be touring from later this month right up to the release date of Cup of Sugar, which they will preview at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June.

You will find all the tour dates online.