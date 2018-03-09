The Walhalla Performing Arts Center strives to provide a world-class facility for performances, conferences and special events in order to enhance the cultural & social life of the upstate region of South Carolina.

Originally a grade school built in 1903, the auditorium was added in 1913. When the building no longer suited school district needs, it lay empty until a group of citizens began discussing how to breathe new life into the wonderful building. In 1993 the Walhalla Auditorium Restoration Committee created a charter, obtained a lease and a 501(c)3 designation & restoration began. The WPAC Board of Directors continues to be a volunteer based organization today.

A wide variety of performances ranging from Doc Watson to Glen Miller have graced the stage. The performance season runs from August through June each year. The WPAC produces events of all types including national bands in all musical genres, theatrical plays, community events and local band concerts.

The Auditorium offers 456 seats including 140 in the balcony, professional sound and lighting, and an ambiance befitting the period of this elegant & historical venue. The 100 seat reception hall is available for rental and serves as our concession area during our events.

The Walhalla Performing Arts Center is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.