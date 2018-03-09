The Rigneys are an award-winning band offering great harmony, superb instrumentation, and entertainment that is just plain fun to watch! Their show is a blend of original work and traditional favorites that exhilarates your soul with energy, laughter, and emotion that keeps you so engaged you will find yourself asking for more at the end of the show.

Based near Nashville, TN, this established band entertains fans at a variety of venues. Notable recent shows include Bluegrass Underground, Song of the Mountains, Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, Foggy Hollow Bluegrass Gathering just to name a few. Catch them soon at a venue near you.