Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. Tennessee’s Best Bluegrass and Ole Time Music Every Saturday Night 6pm warm up show 7pm Syndicated Radio Show.

Call for Dinner Reservations:931-653-4151

The Granville Museum is open noon -3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, The Homestead and Pioneer Village and shops. The T.B. Sutton General store, which serves lunch each day, opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is open until 8 p.m. on Saturdays.