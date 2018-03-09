Sutton Ole Time Music Hour

Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. Tennessee’s Best Bluegrass and Ole Time Music Every Saturday Night 6pm warm up show 7pm Syndicated Radio Show.

Call for Dinner Reservations:931-653-4151

The Granville Museum is open noon -3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, The Homestead and Pioneer Village and shops. The T.B. Sutton General store, which serves lunch each day, opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and is open until 8 p.m. on Saturdays.