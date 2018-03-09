Got banjo?

Seasoned banjo player,

45 years in the music industry from age 9. Have gigged, toured, managed, roadied, written, composed, engineered and produced

Many awards Internationally for picking contests, talent contests. Recognized by Guinness World Records as the Worlds Fastest Banjo Player, published in 2009 GWR book.

Touring, Recording, Teaching, Workshops and Seminars

Scruggs/Melodic styles, frailing, claw hammer, alternative.

Bluegrass, Newgrass, Rockgrass, Country, Folk, Americana, Jazz, Blues, Swing, Rock, Commercial Pop, Ragtime, Techno, Progressive, Experimental.

Specialising in ‘online digital sessions’.

Do you need banjo on your album track?

I can provide what you require, in a good quality recording

I just need a guide track which can be just guitar and vocal, or a rough mix of the whole piece. Any info that you think might help.

All tracks sent will be ‘dry’ (no reverb, eq or any other effects processing)

Sample rate: 44.1khz (unless specified otherwise)

Bit depth: 24 bit (unless otherwise specified)

Please allow 7 day turnaround, though tracks can sometimes be delivered quicker depending on studio schedule, so please contact me with your requirements.

https://m.soundcloud.com/johnnybutten