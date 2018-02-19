The Walhalla Performing Arts Center strives to provide a world-class facility for performances, conferences and special events in order to enhance the cultural & social life of the upstate region of South Carolina. Originally a grade school built in 1903, the
Birthplace of Country Music Museum
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, tells the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings, explores how evolving sound technology shaped their success, and highlights how this rich musical heritage lives on in today’s
Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival
Jenny Brook Bluegrass has been a quality festival right from it's start in 2001. It has grown into one of the nicest festivals in the northeast.
Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival
One of the longest running Bluegrass festivals in Eastern Washington. Featuring Award winning bands and other events. A weekend of great family fun & entertainment.
Opera House Ballroom at Margrit Mondavi Theater
The Opera House Ballroom is conveniently located in the historic Napa Valley Opera House. From private events, to a packed house for live music, The Opera House Ballroom is ideally located in the heart of Downtown Napa. A prime Bottlerock
Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival
Bluegrass festival
Echo Mountain Entertainment
Booking/Publicity/Marketing for Bluegrass Musicians. Promoter/Event Planner for Bluegrass Events, Festivals and Shows. Current Booking Corey Hensley & the Corey Hensley Band.
Old Rock School
The Old Rock School in Valdese, North Carolina has become well-known throughout the nation for its outstanding bluegrass concerts. The 500 seat auditorium is the perfect place to hear all of your bluegrass favorites. All of us at the Old
Tim White – Musician & Promoter
Executive Coordinator and Host of the nationally syndicated Song of the Mountains public television concert series. Host of the syndicated The Tim White Bluegrass Show radio program. Entertain as a solo artist and with the VW Boys Band.
Harvester Performance Center
The Harvester Performance Center is a new, mid-sized music venue serving Rocky Mount, VA, and surrounding areas with great live performances in all kinds of genres. A covered drop-off area makes the center easily accessible in any weather. Parking is available