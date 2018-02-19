Archives

  • Walhalla Performing Arts Center

    The Walhalla Performing Arts Center strives to provide a world-class facility for performances, conferences and special events in order to enhance the cultural & social life of the upstate region of South Carolina. Originally a grade school built in 1903, the

  • Birthplace of Country Music Museum

    The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, tells the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings, explores how evolving sound technology shaped their success, and highlights how this rich musical heritage lives on in today’s

  • Echo Mountain Entertainment

    Booking/Publicity/Marketing for Bluegrass Musicians. Promoter/Event Planner for Bluegrass Events, Festivals and Shows. Current Booking Corey Hensley & the Corey Hensley Band.

  • Old Rock School

    The Old Rock School in Valdese, North Carolina has become well-known throughout the nation for its outstanding bluegrass concerts. The 500 seat auditorium is the perfect place to hear all of your bluegrass favorites. All of us at the Old

  • Harvester Performance Center

    The Harvester Performance Center is a new, mid-sized music venue serving Rocky Mount, VA, and surrounding areas with great live performances in all kinds of genres. A covered drop-off area makes the center easily accessible in any weather. Parking is available

