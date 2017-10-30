I've been an artist and graphic designer for over 30 years (and bluegrass picker for over 40). Those years have given me the experience to make your next project stand out from the rest. Let's visit the next time you
The Bluegrass Shop
The Bluegrass Shop creates and sells custom and original designed bluegrass-themed merchandise including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags, mugs, license plates and other product so to bluegrass fans and pickers. We also sell wholesale to bands, organizations, with custom design
Tim White – Musician & Promoter
Executive Coordinator and Host of the nationally syndicated Song of the Mountains public television concert series. Host of the syndicated The Tim White Bluegrass Show radio program. Entertain as a solo artist and with the VW Boys Band.
Lynne Fountain
Hi Folks! In addition to being a bluegrass bass player and vocalist, I have also been working in the visual and graphic communication arts field for over 20 years. I have a wide range of talents and experience to offer,
Keep On The Bluegrass T Shirts
Bluegrass designs for T Shirts created by graphic designer, Anne Steel, from Maui Waui Design in Norfolk, UK. New designs each year, all available in different sizes in unisex and ladyfit by mail order from the web page. As well as running
Dogwood Designs
Maker of fine custom innovative instrument straps specializing in banjo plus guitar, mandolin, & resonator guitar. Also, other leather items of interest to Bluegrass fans & professionals. Too many pros use Dogwood Designs straps to list. Please see website: www.dogwooddesigns.com.
Suite 21 New Media
Almost 20 years of experience in All Aspects of Graphic Design, Branding and Website Development. Suite 21 New Media designed, published and distributed the 2014 Banjo Calendar. We are currently working on the 2015 Banjo Calendar and the 2015 Acoustic Guitar