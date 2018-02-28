Event Promoter/Producer for: American Legion Bluegrass concert Series-Hughesville, MD Hollywood Rescue Squad Bluegrass Festival-Leonardtown, MD L'il Margaret's Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival-Leonardtown, MD
Beer and Bluegrass Festival
We are in Southern England in Great Britain Our Festival is held on the last weekend of July We are ideally situated on the South Coast of England between the towns of Poole and Bournemouth and minutes away from the
GuitartownCT Concerts
Bluegrass concert promoters presenting America's best artists, in intimate concerts in Hamden, CT
Podunk Bluegrass Festival
Annual festival second weekend in August.
New Richmond Bluegrass Festival
Quebec's first and ony bluegrass music festival presents its 14th edition August 28 through September 4, 2016. Featuring the Gibson Brothers, Becky Buller, the Spinney Brothers, the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, the Bluegrass Diamonds, Ray Legere & Acoustic Horizon and
E.P.I.C. Promotions
E.P.I.C. Promotions is an event planning and promotions group. We offer Event Planning In your Community, therefore, E.P.I.C. Promotions was created. We offer vendor events as well as bluegrass jamborees and more.
JT’s Bluegrass
Trinity River Band
