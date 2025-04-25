Listening To The Rain video from Bob Minner, John Meador and Rhonda Vincent

Billy Blue Records has put together a very nice music video for their current single with Bob Minner, a new arrangement of The Osborne Brothers classic, Listening To The Rain.

Bob is generally known as a guitarist and songwriter, but his idea for this track was to slow this Don DeVaney song down considerably, and bring in two of bluegrass music’s top stars, John Meador and Rhonda Vincent, to sing it. Billy Blue was in right away, and quickly shot this video to accompany the single.

We see, and hear, the three principals throughout, as the storyline of the song is presented in dramatic fashion on screen. One wonders whether Billy Blue has hopes to see this one escape from the confines of bluegrass into a wider market. It certainly has that appeal.

Check it out.

Listening to the Rain is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.