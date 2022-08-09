Listening to the Rain from Teddy Barneycastle and Kyser George

Bell Buckle Records has a new single from Teddy Barneycastle, leader singer of the Goodfellers, a newly recorded version of The Osborne Brothers classic, Listening to the Rain.

It’s a different sound for Teddy, at least for folks who know him mostly through the band, as the Goodfellers’ oeuvre tends toward grassified covers of pop music standards. But our Mr. Barnycastle has been a near life long fan of the music of Sonny and Bobby Osborne, and grew up emulating Bobby’s high tenor voice as he was learning to play bluegrass. So this is a natural for him.

The track was recorded with assistance of several of the ‘Fellers, including harmony vocals from Kyer George, a young bluegrass artist just starting to make his mark. Kyser is a member of the Virginia band, Shadowgrass, and does sub work with a number of acts in that region. He is the son of David George, who plays bass with the Goodfellers, and has been a part of the IBMA Kids on Bluegrass program, appearing with a select group of pickers called The Salty Dogs who were featured on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots on television in 2017.

Teddy says that he has watched George develop into a premier picker.

“Kyser would get up and play a few songs on guitar with us when he was 14. By the time he turned 15, I asked his dad if it would be OK to ask Kyser to join Goodfellers, and David said it was up to him. Kyser came on board and over the last two years has become one of the most amazing musicians I’ve played with. I asked his dad where Kyser got all of his talent, and David said, ‘I don’t know Teddy. He’s gotta be from another planet.’

Kyser plays mando and guitar on the single. When he asked me about cutting Listening to the Rain he was still 15. We mixed the song around his 16th birthday. Besides, I couldn’t say no to a musician as good as Kyser is, regardless of his age. I already know Kyser is a star, it’s only a matter of time before everyone else knows.”

Former Grascal Jamie Johnson sings the third part, with Tommy Moss on banjo, and David George on bass.

It’s a rockin’ track that should please any fan of the Osbornes.

Listening to the Rain from Teddy Barneycastle and Kyser George is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.