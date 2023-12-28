Liquor Store from Armchair Boogie

From Madison, WI comes Armchair Boogie, a four piece newgrass group that have been making moves in the jamgrass scene since their founding in 2015, after meeting at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Their sound relies on original material and pulsating drums behind the banjo, guitar and bass. Much of their popularity is based on a dynamic and highly entertaining stage show that has wowed audiences at major festivals like Blue Ox, Northwest String Summit, and the John Hartford Memorial Festival.

A new self-produced album, Hard Times & Deadlines, is expected in March, and a second single has been released this month. Called Liquor Store, it was written by banjo man Augie Dougherty, who also sings, and says that the song is meant to reflect a bit of nostalgia for his younger days when that titular vendor was a big part of his life.

“The fluffy part of college and party life was beginning to fade away, and it seemed like it was time to put my head down and work.”

Armchair Boogie is completed by Ben Majeska on guitar, Eli Frieders on bass, and Denzel Connor on drums. Ernest Brusubardis IV provides guest fiddle.

Have a listen to Liquor Store…

Liquor Store is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders and pre-saves for their Hard Times & Deadlines album are likewise enabled, ahead of its March 15 release.