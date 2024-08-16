Linger – new single from Áine Burns

Bonfire Music Group has a second single from Irish-born singer and songwriter Áine Burns, taken from her upcoming debut project with the label. Produced by her husband, fellow native Irishmer and label mate, Danny Burns, it perfectly reflects their take on contemporary American bluegrass music.

This latest track is Áine’s interpretation of Linger, a hit for Irish alt-rock band The Cranberries back in 1993. It may not be obvious to those of us who live in such a large and populous country as the US, but living in or coming from a small island nation like Ireland, one feels a strong kinship towards national identity, and a group or team with that status.

Burns says that this is part of why she was so pleased when she and Danny came up with a grassed up version of Linger.

“I’ve always loved The Cranberries! After years of performing their songs live, we finally found a cool bluegrass arrangement that we loved. My mother, who is also a singer and a big bluegrass and country music fan, adores our version. That obviously makes me very happy.”

With Áine on lead vocals and Danny singing harmony, studio support came from Tony Wray on guitar, banjo, and mandolin; Tim Crouch on fiddle; Randy Kohrs on reso-guitar; and Ethan Burkhradt on bass.

They give it a smooth acoustic country feel, with bluegrass backing, set of by the Burns’ lovely singing.

Have a listen…

Linger from Áine Burns is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.