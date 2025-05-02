Linemen drops for Zoe & Cloyd

Eagle-eyed readers may recall a sneek-peek of Linemen, today’s new single from Zoe & Cloyd, a song they co-wrote about their experiences during the hurricane flooding that struck western North Carolina in late September of last year. When the waters receded, many of the mountain communities across several states were left with no power, along with substantial damage to homes and businesses, so awaiting the arrival of the power company repairmen was the hope on everyone’s mind.

Zoe & Cloyd are fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and guitarist and singer John Cloyd Miller, who use their middle names for their official appellation. Both are experienced artists, with a deep background in bluegrass and other folk music styles, as well as accomplished songwriters.

Natalya shared how this song came to be.

“Linemen was born during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, inspired by words written by our neighbor and friend, Doug Norton. Our neighborhood was without power, water, cell service, or even road access after our bridge was washed away in the storm.

The song carries an air of desperation and uncertainty, which we were all experiencing after Helene, and the song has received a strong response when we perform it live. Singing it feels both cathartic and sometimes triggering, but it has helped us to heal after such a tragic experience.”

Also included on the track are Ben Krakauer on banjo and Kevin Kehrberg on bass.

It’s a moving track, especially for those who went through the tragedy that inspired the song.

Have a listen below.

Lineman is available now from popular download and streaming services online.