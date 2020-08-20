Linda Lay to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Linda Lay, one the best kept secrets among bluegrass vocalists, to the Virginia-based label.

For many years Linda, alongside her husband, David, has led the band Springfield Exit, but she first hit the bluegrass world with Appalachian Trail, who toured all over the US starting in the 1980s. There she and David first met, and bluegrass fans got the chance to experience her powerful singing voice and talent for choosing songs that fit her style.

Born and raised near Bristol, TN, Linda came from a bluegrass family where her father and brothers performed together in the area. She first garnered attention as a young flatfooter at the Carter Fold, not too far from Bristol in Hiltons, VA, but before long folks at the Fold had her on stage to sing.

Linda and David eventually settled in northern Virginia, where they recorded a number of projects for the Cracker Barrel Heritage Series in the early 2000s, before forming Springfield Exit with former Johnson Mountain Boy, David McLaughlin.

Now she is embarking on a solo project with Mountain Fever, and a debut single is expected in a few weeks.

Lay says that working with Mountain Fever is a great fit for her.

“I am thrilled to be included as an artist on the Mountain Fever Records label. I have recorded on many labels over the years, including Cracker Barrel, but never had the opportunity to work with one that works as hard to promote their artists. Mark Hodges has a label that he has built to make it a sought after source for older and newer artists alike.

Mark and his crew are exceptional to work with, and Aaron Ramsey is a great engineer. He is an exceptional instrumentalist that has added so much to this project. He has expanded my knowledge of arranging a song with his insights. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time recording here and am already looking forward to future projects.”

Here are a couple of videos of Linda with Springfield Exit, shot at a concert in 2015 when Tom Adams and Marshall Wilborn were with the band.

A single from the upcoming Linda Lay album is set for release on September 1.