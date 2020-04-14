Limited run of Trampled By Turtles EP on vinyl

Fans of Minnesota alt-grass heroes, Trampled By Turtles, will want to jump on this. The band’s most recent recording, a 5 song EP called Sigourney Fever, will have a one day vinyl release this Friday (April 17).

Only 1,000 copies of this record will be offered, and only through a pair of Minneapolis retailers who are jointly celebrating 100 years in business. Down in the Valley and Electric Fetus are the exclusive outlets for this limited run on 12” vinyl. Copies will only be available from them online, and pre-orders can be placed now.

The Turtles have been known since their inception in 2004 for a rock-tinged bluegrass sound, and for their adventurous acoustic covers of pop and rock hits. Combining a sort of garage band vibe with a punk attitude towards bluegrass has found them a large and enthusiastic audience who pack their live shows wherever the band appears.

You can hear that style on this track from Sigourney Fever, their take on The Faces 1973 hit, Ooh La La. It was written by Ronnie Wood and Ronnie Lane, and became a staple for British rocker Rod Stewart on his live shows.

The 1,000 vinyl copies of Sigourney Fever are sure to go quickly, so be sure to visit Down in the Valley or Electric Fetus online to secure one for yourself.