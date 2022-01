Like It Ain’t No Thing from Zach Top

RBR Entertainment has released a new single from Zach Top, an extremely talented and promising young singer/songwriter from the Pacific northwest.

Growing up in eastern Washington, Zach was performing with his siblings in their band, Topstring, when he was seven years old. They were a popular draw in the region, and Top toured with them until he finished high school. He also worked for four years with North Country, based in Seattle, and wrote a number of songs for their second album. As part of Modern Tradition, the group won the SPBGMA International Band Competition in 2017.

Nowadays, Zach is in Nashville recording an album for RBR, and writing for Purple Beat Music who signed him to a publishing deal last year.

For his second single, RBR has chosen Like It Ain’t No Thing, which Zach wrote with Carson Chamberlain, Wyatt McCubbin, and Mark Nesler, a mid-tempo and very bluesy grasser which showcases Top’s agile, country-flavored voice.

Check it out in this graphic video.

Like It Ain’t No Thing is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.