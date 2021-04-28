Like I Could – new single from Rhonda Vincent

Skip to content
Fresh off her induction as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry,
Rhonda Vincent has new music to share with he substantial fan base.
Perhaps with an eye to her newfound Opry audience, today’s new single is an acoustic country number done up bluegrass style with her crack band, The Rage. It’s the first out from her upcoming album,
, due for release on Upper Management Music at the end of May. Music Is What I See
is one that Vincent says came to her in the most Opry way imaginable. Like I Could
“I feel like I’ve discovered the best way to find songs to record. Just get in a limo with a Grand Ole Opry Star, ride around Nashville and enjoy having them sing the latest songs they’ve written. It sounds like a fairy tale, but that’s exactly how I found
Like I Could; Jeannie Seely sang me the newest song she had written, along with Erin Enderlin and Bobby Tomberlin. I loved it instantly, and couldn’t wait to record it.”
Enjoy the single in this graphic video.
Like I Could is available as a single now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Pre-orders for the full
Music Is What I See record are enabled online.
