Lift Up Every Stone from Tray Wellington Band

Mountain Home Music has another new track to highlight this week, a cut from the Tray Wellington Band that features the North Carolina banjoist on both five string and lead vocals.

It’s his reimagined cover of John Hiatt’s Lift Up Ever Stone, which Wellington hears in a very different way. Supported by his bandmates Katelynn Bohn on bass, Josiah Nelson on fiddle and mandolin, and Drew Matulich on guitar, further studio assistance came from pedal steel monster DaShawn Hickman, with duet and harmony vocals from DaShawn’s wife, Wendy Hickman.

Tray says that the song spoke to him from the him first experiencing it.

“For me, Lift Up Every Stone encompasses a sense of encouragement to fight through the hard times in life. When I first heard the John Hiatt version of this song, I loved the use of imagery to convey the lifting atmosphere. It was also a chance to try something new musically, which for anything I record, I want to be challenged more and more — and this was the perfect way to step outside of my comfort zone.”

Those familiar with the original might have trouble imaging this as a banjo-driven, mostly-acoustic ballad, but it works. Hickman’s steel is always a treat and forms a nice counterpoint to Wellington’s banjo.

Have a listen…

Lift Up Every Stone is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.