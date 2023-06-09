Life of a Musician receives Emmy nomination

Television programs that focus on bluegrass and acoustic string music are rare, which is precisely why we cherish them so much. Even rarer are ones that receive critical acclaim, especially right out of the gate. But this is exactly what has happened for The Life of a Musician, hosted by Brandon Adams, which has received an Emmy nomination in its first broadcast season.

The show is filmed in Danville, VA, with strong support from the local business community as well as Santa Cruz Guitars and Ear Trumpet Labs, which showcases in-depth conversations with celebrated music makers. Each 30 minute episode finds Brandon in discussion with pickers and/or singers who have made a mark on our music, followed by a segment where they perform a couple of songs together. Adams is a noted guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist in his own right, which makes him a perfect host in this setting.

The Emmy nomination comes from The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, more commonly known as the Capital Emmys, which recognizes television programs of note within their region. The Life of a Musician is nominated in the Interview/Discussion category, specifically the episode with Sammy Shelor of Lonesome River Band fame.

The Capital Emmy awards will be presented on June 24 at the North Bethesda Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Bethesda, MD, and will be live-streamed online.

PBS affiliate Blue Ridge PBS, in Roanoke, VA, is the producing station for The Life of a Musician, and they have made this award-nominated episode available for online viewing.

Adams tells us that work on season two is well underway, with segments either filmed or scheduled with Zach Top, Jenee Fleenor and Josh Martin of Wood Box Heroes, Red Volkeart, Lauren Mascetti, Tim O’Brien, John Cowan, Aoife O’Donnovan, Roy Book Binder, and Darin & Brooke Aldridge.

The Life of a Musician airs on Saturday evenings at 9:00 p.m. on Blue Ridge PBS, which also streams live online. Past episodes can also be viewed online.

Congratulations and best of luck to Brandon Adams for this nomination, and to his Co-Executive Producer Mindy Adams, as well as Director/Producer Jacob Dellinger.