Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road to Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has announced this morning the signing of the young bluegrass band, Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road, to the label. The band is currently completing work on a new project for Pinecastle which they plan to release sometime next year.

Purcell started this group during his early teens in his native North Carolina, and has kept Cane Mill Road touring and recording while he finishes his degree the Berklee College of Music in Boston. A talented multi-instrumentalist, he plays mandolin and sings with the band, accompanied by Rob McCormac on guitar, Jason Smith on bass, Kolton Kerchner on banjo, and Ella Jordan on fiddle.

Thankful to work with an established label after a number of independent projects, Liam says that he and the band are pleased to call themselves Pinecastle artists.

“I am thrilled to be working with the folks at Pinecastle. We spent a long time writing and arranging this new music and are almost ready to put it out for the world to hear. It is an incredible opportunity to work with a label like Pinecastle and I’m thankful for their support and work towards making this project happen.”

The most recent Cane Mill Road release is a single, Crooked As You Go, which will be included on the Pinecastle album.

Pinecastle CEO Ethan Burkhardt is likewise delighted to welcome them onto the roster.

“We’re very excited to have Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road on our roster, and looking forward to introducing fans to the future of the genre. They have already gained a great amount of respect from the industry and the future is looking very bright.”

You can learn more about Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road by visiting their web site.