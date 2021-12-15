Letting Go Now from Carley Arrowood

Here’s one we missed somehow when it was released last month, a new single from Carley Arrowood on Mountain Home Music.

The young fiddler and singer/songwriter from North Carolina is already a seasoned bluegrass veteran, having toured and recorded with Darin & Brooke Aldridge shortly after she finished college. But even beforehand, Carley made waves as a teen, performing with her sister, Autumn, in their all-female band, Carolina Jasmine, and being selected to participate in the IBMA’s Kids on Bluegrass program while still in school.

Mountain Home has released a number of singles from Arrowood’s upcoming solo album throughout this year, which find her assisted by Wayne Benson on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, producer Jon Weisberger on bass, and her husband, Daniel Thrailkill, on guitar.

This latest is Letting Go Now, which Carly says she cowrote utilizing modern technology.

“Letting Go Now was a fun co-write over text messages with Becky Buller in early 2020. Within three days of texting and sending voice memos we had it done! It’s a bittersweet song about how sometimes you can do all you can to hang on to someone, but if they aren’t as devoted as you, it may be hurting you worse. I love how Becky added a ray of hope to the poor heart in the song, though: ‘There’s a greater picture, a plan that I can’t see…’ refers to God’s awesome plans for our lives, regardless of how we think they should go. It makes me think about my own life a little bit as well, in seeing how sometimes certain relationships aren’t meant to be, and how God provides the right one at the right time if we’ll just let go of the past in faith. It brings a lot of relief and peace, and I’m glad I wound up with the one who was ‘meant for only me’!”

It’s sung as a duet between Carley and Daniel, and you can hear the tenderness in their voices singing together.

Have a listen…

Letting Go Now is widely available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.