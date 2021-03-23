Let’s Talk About Jesus from Bobby & Teddi Cyrus

Pinecastle Records has a new single this week from Bobby & Teddi Cyrus, ahead of the release of their debut album with the label in April.

This time it’s a grassy Gospel song which Bobby wrote with Ronnie Bowman, called Let’s Talk About Jesus. Teddi takes the lead on this one, powered by a talented studio band consisting of Kenny Smith on guitar, Don Rigsby on mandolin, Mark Fain on bass, and Justin Moses on banjo and fiddle.

Both Bobby and Teddi grew up playing and singing music in their native Kentucky, but only met and married later in life. Bluegrass and country music was part of both families in their youth, and Teddi and Bobby separately pursued a career in the business before they met and began performing together at the Cyrus Family Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN.

And yes, regarding the last name… Bobby is the younger cousin of country icon Billy Ray, and second cousin to pop superstar Miley.

Cyrus says that he and his famous cousin didn’t really have a musical relationship until they were adults.

“Billy is 9 years older than me. As a kid I saw him at reunions and I always knew him, but we never really connected. At the time I was catching tadpoles and he was breezing in and out and doing whatever he was doing. Later on when I started performing, we connected. In the early ’90s, I was playing nightclubs and anywhere I could play, and he was shooting to the top. I was proud and tickled to death for him.”

“Both of our fathers died within about eight months of each other back in 2005. That really brought us closer, in a way. Billy and I had performed together a few times in the past, but when he heard some of the songs I had written and was singing, he was really supportive.”

Here’s the new single.

Let’s Talk About Jesus is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.

The self-titled album from this husband-and-wife duet partnership is due from Pinecastle on April 9.