Let’s Get It Started from The Cleverlys

The Cleverlys are back with some of their trademark hayseed humor, applying bluegrass accompaniment to pop classics. Over the past few years these rural humorists have found a large audience, both with recorded music and a hilarious stage show, including multiple appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.

Mountain Home Music has a pair of new singles from the guys, where they work a couple of hit songs into their own unique style. Led as ever by Paul “Digger Cleverly” Harris, they cover both The Black Eyed Peas and Steve Earle in these two new tracks.

First up is Let’s Get It Started, a massive 2004 hit for Fergie and company when it was used during the NBA playoffs that year. Since that time it has been employed in most every sport, and is heard as walk up music in baseball and softball worldwide.

Will it now become a bluegrass anthem? Digger says they were careful with this one.

“It’s a big risk taking on a song like Let’s Get It Started, being that it’s such a huge backwoods anthem and the Black Eyed Peas are steeped in bluegrass tradition. I hope we were able to do it justice.”

Check out the Cleverlied take, where Digger is supported as usual by his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Dale Vernon Dale, and Steven Tyler Dale, along with Digger’s younger brother, Waspur.

Also newly available is The Cleverlys version of Steve Earle’s Hillbilly Highway, which reaches all the way back to 1986 and Steve’s breakout album, Guitar Town.

For this one, Digger says that the song is right up their alley.

“Many of us get the story behind Hillbilly Highway. It’s somewhat autobiographical. My grandpa, dad, and I have all driven down the ‘Hillbilly Highway — then we crossed the double yellow and failed a series of tests, which led to my grandpa’s truck being impounded and a body cavity search. A day that we will never forget.”

Check out their adaptation…

Both new singles from The Cleverlys are available now from popular download and streaming services online. The tracks are offered to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.