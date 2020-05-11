Let Me Be The Bridge from Jerry Salley

Jerry Salley has a new single, released in advance of his next solo album, expected in July.

Long known as among Nashville’s finest songwriters, Salley is a bluegrass boy at heart, and while his grass shows a strong traditional country component, you can hear where he comes from in his music. On the country side, Jerry’s songs have been cut by stars like Reba McEntire, John Anderson, and Chris Stapleton. Bluegrass artists have embraced his songs as well, landing on albums by The Steeldrivers, Del McCoury, The Osborne Brothers, Rhonda Vincent, Doyle Lawson, Lonesome River Band, Seldom Scene, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and many others.

These days he is also saving some good ones for his own projects, and the next, Bridges and Backroads, is being completed now for his own Very Jerry Records label.

The single is one called Let Me Be The Bridge, written with Jim Rushing, another Music City legend, about a man desperate for the woman he loves, asking if he can help mend her broken heart. It’s a precisely-produced bit of acoustic country, with the sort of bluegrass edge that Ricky Skaggs brought into the genre back in the ’80s.

Jerry created this lyric video to go along with the single and introduce it to fans.

Let Me Be The Bridge is available for download purchase now from Jerry’s web site, and radio programmers can get a copy of the track from AirPlay Direct.