Let Me Be Lonely – Jaelee Roberts

When a debut release sets the bar so high, it can be difficult for the next one to capture that same magic that drew fans in from the very beginning. Jaelee Roberts, however, is an exception. Her latest release Let Me Be Lonely on Mountain Home Music is an enthralling collection that displays Roberts’ abilities in even greater depth than her 2022 debut, Something You Didn’t Count On.

The album starts on a positive note with Between The Two of Us. Co-written by Jaelee along with Kristen Bearfield and Donna Ulisse, this song carries a reassuring message of a couple loving one another despite challenges and obstacles. This track introduces us to the album’s core instrumental cast which consists of producer Byron House on bass, Cody Kilby on guitar, Ron Block on banjo, Andy Leftwich on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, and John Gardner on percussion. Support is also given by Justin Moses on dobro as well as Kelsi Harrigill and Stephen Mougin on harmony vocals.

The following track, Love Gone Missing by Roberts and Theo MacMillan, is the polar opposite, as the lyrics speak of someone confronting the reality that the person they’re in love with will never return. As with other songs on this recording, this one has a slight country flavor. Harmony vocals are provided by Grayson Lane.

The title song, Let Me Be Lonely, carries a similar vibe as it describes one who is deep in heartbreak, and wants to be alone with their feelings. Backing vocals are provided by the writers of this song, Kelsi Harrigill and Wyatt McCubbin. Adding even greater country styling to this song is Russ Pahl on steel guitar.

Looking For Yourself and He’s Gone fall into more of a bluegrass vein. The former, a Lonesome River Band classic by Michael Blackburn, is given a fresh interpretation by Roberts. The latter, a gospel song by Kelsi Harrigill, tells the oft told story of Jesus Christ rising from the tomb. Ricky Skaggs and the Whites join Jaelee here delivering a powerful vocal performance.

The album closes with Heavy as a Stone in Her Heart. Written by Tim Stafford and Steve Gulley, this powerful song talks about a deep yearning love between two people that are miles apart.

While it was clear from her debut release that Jaelee Roberts is a true powerhouse, Let Me Be Lonely reinforces it on an even greater level. All ten songs on this release exemplify not only her talent as a vocalist, but her ability to make us as listeners believe in the words she’s singing. That is the mark of a true artist.