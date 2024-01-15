Let It Burn drops for Kristy Cox

Billy Blue Records has a new single to start off the year for Kristy Cox, the title track from her upcoming album with the label, Let It Burn.

It’s a real barnburner of a track, written by her long-time producer Jerry Salley, along with Mike Richards.

Salley says that he is quite proud of the growth, both artistically and career-wise, that he has seen in Cox over the years, from the time he first started working with her while she was living in her native Australia, to her current status as an adopted Nashvillian.

“With each recording, Kristy has grown into one of our premier female vocalists! Her ability to nail a big note, and make us believe each word she sings, is remarkable.

This is a song about rekindling the flame in a relationship that has lost its heat. With a little kindling and the right attention, it can burn bright once more. Kristy’s delivery in this track showcases her at the peak of her talent.”

Support here comes from Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on reso-guitar and mandolin, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Jeff Partin on bass.

Check it out…

Let It Burn is available as a single now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The full Let It Burn album is expected later this year.