Let ’em Know I’m From Virginia – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Tommy Brown

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, one of the top current traditional bluegrass bands on the circuit, have teamed up with Tommy Brown, very near the pinnacle of trad grass vocalists, for a strong new track for Sound Biscuit Records.

Let ’em Know I’m From Virginia was first recorded by Big Country Bluegrass, and later by Tommy Brown with his County Line Bluegrass. Now Tommy has recut it with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and it’s old-style bluegrass with a capital ‘B’! C.J. Lewandowski shares the verses with Tommy, with twin fiddles just to put the icing on the cake.

The song was written by Glenn Alford and Jerry Newberry, and Lewandowski has dedicated this new release to the memory of James Frederick “Fred” Quesenberry, a close friend, supporter of the band, and frequent travel companion on the road. C.J. says that Fred had been a mentor and father figure for him, and he feels the loss since Quesenberry died last year, one day shy of his 82nd birthday.

Joining C.J. and Tommy are the members of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jereme Brown on banjo, Tommy’s son, Jasper Lorentzen on bass, John Gooding on guitar, and Max Silverstein on fiddle.

Brown and Lewandowski bring the lonesome on this powerful cut. Have a listen.

Let ’em Know I’m From Virginia is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.