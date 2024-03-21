Let All the Girls Know You’re a Cowboy video from Kody Norris

Rebel Records has released a new music video for The Kody Norris Show, who have rocketed to the top of the bluegrass world this past two years on the strength of their original songs, hard core bluegrass recordings, and energetic stage performances.

The band has a great time in the video with Let All The Girls Know You’re A Cowboy, a song written and recorded by Jim Silvers in 2007. We see Norris and company ambling through several notable Nashville hot spots, intercut with the band picking through this number, dressed to the nines, of course.

Kody shared a few words about this latest single.

“Here to complete our album, Rhinestone Revival, is a different approach to our new focus track, Let All The Girls Know You’re A Cowboy. This video showcases the Kody Norris Show’s fun side in downtown Nashville to help create an Urban Cowboy vibe for this project!

We hope our listeners have enjoyed our latest creation from Rebel Records and know that there is another one right around the corner!”

The Kody Norris Show is Norris on guitar and lead vocal, Mary Rachel Nalley Norris on mandolin and fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass.

Any fan of this creative traditional outfit is sure to get a kick out of the video, and their treatment of this savvy song.

Let All The Girls Know You’re A Cowboy, and the full Rhinestone Revival album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find all the tracks at Airplay Direct.

Keep an eye on the Kody Norris Show web site for a chance to catch the band when they come near you.