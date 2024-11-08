Less Is More from Crandall Creek, with tips for songwriters

Crandall Creek has released a new single today, along with a video where they discuss and demonstrate the process by which they go from a concept to a finished song.

Less Or More is the title of the new song, written within the band by Jerry Andrews, Kathy Wigman Lesnock, Carly Greer, and Dustin Terpenning. Watch how they work together to create it in this mini-documentary they call How An Idea Becomes A Song.

And here’s the finished product, with Carly singing lead, and support coming from Jerry on guitar, and Dustin on banjo. Andy Leftwich adds fiddle, mandolin, and lead guitar, and Darin Vincent is on bass. Kathy sings the harmony vocals.

Check it out.

Less Or More is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.