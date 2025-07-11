Leitchfield – new single from Danny Roberts

Grascals mandolinist Danny Roberts has a new tune to share, one he wrote called Leitchfield, his latest single for Mountain Home Music.

In describing the track, Roberts addressed a common issue that confronts tunewriters – what to call a new composition after it’s been recorded.

“When I wrote this tune, I didn’t have a title in mind, and needed to come up with something to call it. While listening to the song and pondering on a name, I got thinking about the fact that my lifelong friend, Jimmy Mattingly, played fiddle on it. That led me down the path of recalling us growing up on adjacent farms, going to school and playing music together, which gave me the idea that it would be cool to have a song named after our hometown of Leitchfield, KY.

Leitchfield and Grayson County are the fiddling capital of Kentucky. And they’ve produced many fiddlers and other musicians over the years; I’m very proud to call it home. I was honored to receive the Key to the City from Mayor Harold Miller at last year’s Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship, and I’m dedicating Leitchfield to all the wonderful folks there!

It was so much fun getting to record this with some of the greatest musicians I’ve ever picked with — Jimmy, Tony Wray, and Andrea Roberts — and I appreciate them helping me bring this tune to life.”

It’s a fine bluegrass number, in fiddle tune format, that allows Danny, Jimmy Mattingly, and Tony Wray – who plays guitar and banjo – room to stretch out quite a bit.

Check it out.

Leitchfield is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.